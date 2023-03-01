Rep Betara wins re-election for 5th tenure

…polls 71, 427 votes

By Tom Okpe, Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, Aliyu Muktar Betara has won 5th term, reelection for the seat of Biu/Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State.

Betara, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) polled a total of 71,427 votes to defeat his closest rival Mohammed Ibrahim Biu of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who polled 15, 514 votes to emerge second.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Returning Officer for the National Assembly elections in Borno State, announced the results on Monday evening saying: “Aliyu Muktar Betara of the All Progressives Congress APC having satisfied requirements of the law is hereby, returned elected.”

Betara, according to a statement he signed on Tuesday made available to journalists said the position was keenly contested, along Ahmed Jibrin of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, (NNPP) who polled 661 votes to come third.

Coming at a distant Fourth place in the exercise was Sulaiman Salihu of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) scoring, 574 votes.

The Lawmaker expressed gratitude to his constituents for their unwavering support and encouragement through the years and the fact that they have demonstrated, once more, their commitment to the social contract that has existed between them for over a decade.

“I want to particularly express my heartfelt gratitude to almighty Allah for making this day possible. This is a journey that commenced some months ago when my people put together their hard-earned money to get the nomination forms for me and today they have marched that commitment with further action by voting overehelmingly for me to emerge, once again.

“As you can see, there’s no excuse or reason to let my people down when I return back to Abuja, because today they kept their promise of returning me and, it’s my turn to fulfill my own end of the social contract we have entered into.

“I will continue to do my best to represent their interest and put them first in my legislative decisions and activities in the next four years.

“I also want to thank the leadership of our great party, APC for its continuous support and encouragement over the years.

“I pray for total victory both in the presidential and governorship elections so that together, we can provide the quality leadership that Nigerian deserves,” he said.

The current election victory will mark the reelection of Betara to the House for a record 5th term in the history of the constituency.

The Lawmaker is also regarded by observers as one of the front runners for the seat of Speaker of the incoming House in June 2023.

