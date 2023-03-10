Reoccurring violence will end if all hands address it, says Military spokesman

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The spokesman of the Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami said on Thursday that the reoccurring violence in some part of the country would be a thing of the past if all hand are on desk to resolve the problems.

He was referring to the crisis in Benue/Taraba borders where there have been reoccurring circle of violence among the residents in border towns with Cameroon.

Major General Danmadami said that the duty of the military is to defend the territorial integrity of the country and assist the law enforcement agencies to restore peace where there is crisis.

He said that it has been discovered that most of the violence in the country are as a result of reprisal attacks between the herders and the locals. When troops are dragged in and they eventually put off the fight , the warring groups withdrew only to re-organise for reprisal attacks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations said that the solution lies in a holistic approach where the issues that ignite the crisis must first be squarely addressed adding citizens must be guided to stop this circle of violence.

Giving details of Military operations between February 24 and March 9, 2023, Major General Danmadami said troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone of the Country have sustained and continued to dominate the Joint Area of Operations.

According to him, military operational activities were conducted in villages, forests, mountains, towns and cities of Ngala, Konduga, Mobar, Bama, Gwoza, Abadam, Biu, Monguno, Damboa and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Also in Mubi, Michika and Song Local Government Areas of Adamawa State as well as Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State. Several raids, fighting patrols and ambush operations were carried out to curb the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements within the Joint Area of Operations.

“Notably, on 24 February 2023, troops while on fighting patrol to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves around villages in Abadam and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State, recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 24 AK47 magazines, 200 rounds of LMG ammunition, 36 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one LMG link, 2 training rifles, 2 dane guns, one 36 hand grenade, one AK47 rifle br block and slide and 2 motorcycles.

Troops also destroyed makeshift camps as well as rescued 9 adult females and 5 children.

He said that a Boko Haram Terrorists commander alongside his wife and 4 children was arrested at Gwoza town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in troops ambush.

Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier, 10 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and one mobile phone from him.

“Cumulatively, within the last 2 weeks (in the North East) troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 1 LMG, 7 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 1 LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, 2 dane guns, 4 AK47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK 47 magazines, 1 36 hand grenade and 1 motorcycle.”

“Troops equally neutralized 8 terrorist, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorist and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations.

All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action, he said.

