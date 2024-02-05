Renewed Hope: Hon. Abba Kicks-off Second Phase of Community Outreach, Distributes Materials to Children

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Northeast (OSSAP-NE) Hon. Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba, on Saturday, 3rd of February, 2024, flagged off the second phase of his Community Development for Renewed Hope Initiative (CDRHI) five different Islamic Schools (Sangaya) were he distributed clothing to about 2000 children.

He however, proceeded for a needs assessment tour in 3 hospitals where he assisted some patients to settle their medical bills.

Journalists, earlier reported that Hon. Abba, carried out a medical outreach from on the 13th to the 18th of January, 2024, where over 5,000 people in 7 communities were beneficiaries to the exercise.

In his remark, Hon. Abdulhamid lamented that according to World Bank data, over 70% of the population in the Northeast region of Nigeria is living in poverty taking them out of it requires our collective efforts in assisting and complimenting the good plans the government has laid out in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Presidential Aide, while Assuring the people, said;

“Despite our confidence that things will get better, we are not ignorant of the challenges you all face, which is why we are here through personal efforts from myself and some well-meaning and patriotic individuals who believe in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to assure you that you remain paramount in our minds.”