Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network Commends Senate for Passing Tax Reform Bills At Second Reading

***Urges Reps To Justify Nigerians’ Confidence

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has hailed the Senate for passing the Tax Reforms Bills for second reading.

The group said by this action, the Senate has demonstrated its commitment to creating a more equitable and prosperous Nigeria for all citizens.

According to the RHAN, the passage of the Tax Reform Bills attests to the Senate’s dedication to promoting economic growth, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s tax system.

The network applauds the Senate for prioritising the welfare of Nigerians and taking bold steps to address the country’s economic challenges.

In a statement signed by Opialu Fabian Opialu, its Secretary-General, RHAN also urged the House of Representatives to justify the confidence Nigerians have reposed in them by ensuring the timely passage of the Tax Reform Bills.

The network called on the Representatives to put aside partisan interests and prioritise the interests of Nigerians.

“We advise the Representatives to put aside partisan interests and prioritise the interests of Nigerians. The Tax Reform Bills have the potential to stimulate economic growth, promote transparency, and ensure fairness in the tax system,” Opialu added.

“The benefits of the Tax Reform Bills are multifaceted. The bills will provide a comprehensive framework for taxation in Nigeria, enhancing revenue generation and promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in the tax system.

“The passage of the bills will also stimulate economic growth by promoting a more effective tax regime. We commend President Bola Tinubu for initiating these crucial reforms. His dedication to creating a more equitable and prosperous Nigeria for all citizens is evident in his efforts to promote economic growth and transparency.

“The President’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s tax system is a testament to his administration’s resolve to address the country’s economic challenges. The Tax Reform Bills are a significant step towards promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“The bills will provide a framework for taxation that is fair, transparent, and accountable. The bills will also promote economic growth by encouraging investment, creating jobs, and stimulating economic activity.

“In conclusion, we urge the House of Representatives to expedite the passage of the Tax Reform Bills into law. “