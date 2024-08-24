Remy Ohajianya: Nollywood now ‘all-comers-affair’ because of unemployment

Chief Remy Ohajianya is a veteran in Nollywood and the former AGN Chairman Lagos State Chapter. A jolly good fellow that says it the way he sees it, he is not happy with some of the things happening in the industry especially the way people like him have been sidelined by producers because of their principles. ORJI ONYEKWERE interviewed him recently.

Let’s talk about your long absence from the screen. What happened? Are we hoping to see you on screen once again?

My name is Chief Dr. Remy Ohajianya Chukwuemeka, Veteran Actor of Nigeria {VAN}. The Chairman Emeritus, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter. The Chairman Emeritus, Conference of Chairmen of Actors Guild of Nigeria. Concerning my absence from the screen, I am ready to work but the job is not forthcoming. The reason is that producers don’t want to pay the likes of me our worth. They prefer to give the job to over ambitious actors who they will pay little or nothing because they just want to appear on screen as actors. If I see a good job, I will do because an actor never retires even at old age.

But you don’t have issues with any producer?

No. Well every job I will do depends on the producer. I work with those who agree to work with me. I trust myself because I can do the acting job well.

Do you think veterans like you have been given the recognition they deserve in the industry having contributed so much to the industry?

You said it all. As a veteran I have contributed to the growth of the Nollywood film industry. Having served as Chairman that really made the guild to stand on its leg is a good thing, even if I have not been given the expected recognition I deserve, history will always remember me. Suffice to say, my recognition as a veteran with certificate of honor is a big thing to me because many answer veterans without any evidence to show. I am happy that I am celebrated by people who love my job.

Nollywood has become practically an all-comers’ affair. As a former chairman, what measure do you think can be taken to bring sanity to the industry?

Starting from my regime till now efforts have been made to see that sanity comes to play but the insanity from the inflow of people made it difficult. It turned to be an all comers affair because of the unemployment level in the country and also those that claim they have passion for acting when they don’t even know how to act.

The young actors are into scandals today because they are not guided by their present leaders. The leaders are head bent on making money for themselves with the name of the Guild rather than directing the affairs of the Guild. There are no disciplinary measures to deal with offenders. When I was a chairman, if any actor was involved in any case or scandal and the report came to me and I lift my Nokia 3310 phone and call the person, he or she will report to my office and sort it out. And I will ensure they promise never to do anything that will cause scandal for himself/ herself and the guild again.

I know that AGN has an NGO that caters for the less privileged. Have they been able to respond to your medical needs?

If the NGO of AGN has worked for sick or less privileged people, it has not worked for me. I remember vividly that on the 3rd of December 2023, the National Secretary of AGN called me as one of the sick members. He asked me to forward my account details so that the sum of N200, 000 will be paid into my account to help me buy drugs which I did. At that point, another veteran Uncle Diewait Ikpechukwu called to know how I was doing, he said he wasn’t aware I was sick, as he only got to know when the Guild offered to send money to me.

The second call came from my brother Ifeanyi Ezekwe and the third call came from the National DGS, Engr David Akuma asking to confirm if the money has been given to me. Frankly speaking from that 3rd of December 2023 till now that this interview is being conducted, I have not seen or gotten the N200, 000. You are free to verify this.

Has acting opened doors for you and what do you miss about acting?

Indeed acting and Nollywood have opened many doors of progress for me that I can’t name them. What I missed about acting now is not being on the screen like before, but I still give God the glory.

Can you take us back to how it started and what really drew your interest in acting?

It was during my time of joblessness in Bauchi State that my mentor Mr. Edmond Iheagwara a.k.a Timothy, who was into drama with the Plateau State Television got me involved in acting in 1983 in Bauchi State. I did this for awhile and stopped. I relocated to Lagos State in 1990 and in 1993, I joined the producer of Living in Bondage Kenneth Nnebue, in his second job titled, ‘Dirty Deal’. That was how I got into full time acting till date.

Tell us more about your theatre experience and some of your major stage productions

My movie experience has been awesome. It is one job you won’t like to quit. Everything about it is gain and nothing to lose. Some of my major roles are Ebube, My Kingdom, Rattle Snake, Taboo, Evil Passion, Narrow Escape, Jealousy, Last Warning, Last Offala, 21 Days with Christ, Face 2 Face, and Masquerade in the Church.Etc.

You have been in leadership position in AGN as chairman Lagos State chapter. What was your biggest achievement while in office. Do you think AGN has done enough to protect the interest of actors?

As a chairman of AGN, for the first time, I was able to make them known by giving them an office complex. I instituted skill training in acting, furnished their office and gave them international recognition. I revalidated their membership to make them stronger. I impacted discipline in the guild.etc. AGN is trying to protect the interest of the actors but they are not helping to support the efforts of the leaders. Example, when an actor brings a complaint against a producer or director and you want to call for investigation, the actor will say no that if you do, the producer or director will not give him or her job again.

What else do you do outside acting?

Outside acting I am in master of ceremonies, I have an award label and I also have a food stuff business.

What has been the high point of your acting career? Are you fulfilled as an actor?

The high point of my acting career is EBUBE produced by OJ Films and directed by Andy Amanechi, former DGN president. To be frank, I am fulfilled as an actor, though I can’t say I have made too much money like others believing that all fingers are not equal.

What is the background to your chieftaincy title and doctorate degree?

The background to my chieftaincy and doctorate degree titles is embedded in the philosophy of Athenian man in history that says “Act Your Part Well, There Your Honour Lies”. Both titles are as a result of hard work and integrity because I didn’t spend money to get them. HRM, Igwe Hyacinth Ohazulike identified me as a committed servant of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter and a good actor. So, he decided to honor me with the chieftaincy title of” CHINAEMEZE”.

The day I went to collect my certificate, the palace secretary was dragging his feet. I reported to the Igwe who cautioned him to give me the certificate, after all; he did not take anything from me. There and then it was signed and handed to me. After this title, I had many other offers that I rejected because they will be of no importance to me.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Kaduna governor signs Gender Responsive…

The doctorate degree honour came when I took members of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, to an event in Imo state to honour our grand patron, the founder of Christ Living Church, Prophet Daddy Hezekiah and that same day, the management of the Institute of Management and Continuous Education, Enugu, which is affiliated to American World School came to honor him too. When I got back to Lagos, I got a letter from the above mentioned Institution that after a careful follow up on me, they have decided to honor me with an honorary degree award, the letter read. I was delighted and I received the award in 2005 while the chieftaincy was in 2002.

With the presence of movie promotion outfits like Netflix, Amazon and others, do you think the quality of production in Nollywood has improved?

To be honest with you majority of movies produced are of low quality, compared to what happens in Netflix, Amazon and other outfits. The reason for the low quality movies is as a result of finance. No good money to procure high quality equipments and no support from our Federal government. The government institutions we have, are here for extortion from the local producers. Such institutions are Censors Board and Nigeria Film Cooperation.

Some people have categorised Nollywood movies into Asaba movies (low budget movies) and Netflix ( high budget movies). Is this not an insult on practitioners?

Classifying Netflix films as high budget and other films from the same Nollywood industry as low budget films is correct. Netflix are mainly sponsored by corporations and multinationals while others are sponsored by traders with low capital. This is not an insult to practitioners in any way because even in Hollywood and Bollywood there are high and low budget films.

QUOTE:

National Secretary of AGN called me. He asked me to forward my account details for the sum of N200, 000. Frankly speaking from that 3rd of December, 2023 till now, I have not seen or gotten the N200, 000.