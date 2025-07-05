Remo Stars Crowned NPFL Champions in Historic First Title Win

In a landmark moment for Nigerian football, Remo Stars Football Club have been crowned champions of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), securing their first-ever league title with a total of 71 points.

The Ikenne-based club completed a remarkable season marked by consistency, tactical discipline, and a heavy investment in youth development. Under the leadership of head coach **Daniel Ogunmodede**, Remo Stars outpaced some of Nigeria’s traditional football giants including Enyimba, Rangers, and Rivers United to lift the trophy.

Founded in 2004 and promoted to the NPFL only a few seasons ago, Remo Stars’ journey from a mid-table team to national champions has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their rise has been widely credited to a combination of **visionary club ownership**, a strong youth academy, and disciplined recruitment.

The team finished the season with **21 wins, 8 draws, and 9 losses**, with standout performances from players like **Andy Okpe**, **Seun Ogunribide**, and goalkeeper **Kayode Bankole**, who kept 15 clean sheets over the campaign.

Club chairman **Kunle Soname**, who has been instrumental in building the club’s identity and infrastructure, described the title as “a reward for patience, planning, and believing in local talent.” He emphasized that the win was not just for Remo Stars, but for every small club dreaming of success in Nigerian football.

Fans across Ogun State erupted in celebration following the final whistle of their season-closing match at the Remo Stars Stadium. The club has also qualified for the **CAF Champions League**, where they’ll represent Nigeria on the continental stage for the first time.

Football analysts have praised Remo Stars for offering a refreshing model of professionalism and development in a league often marred by instability and poor infrastructure.

As the celebrations continue, attention now turns to how the team will strengthen ahead of their continental debut—hoping to carry their domestic momentum onto African soil.