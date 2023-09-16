Remi Tinubu’s N500m gift to Plateau, exemplary charity – Rev Yakubu Pam

…commends First Lady’s large heart

By Tunde Opalana

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam has described the N500 million donation to 500 families affected by violent conflicts in Plateau State as an exemplary demonstration of Christian values of charity and humility worth learning from.

He said the gift has portrayed the First Lady not only as the ‘Mother of the Nation’s but a mother with a large heart and affection for other people irrespective of tribe or language.

In a two=page letter to Senator Tinubu titled ‘Appreciation For Touching More Lives in My State’, which was made available to the media in Abuja on Saturday, the NCPC boss noted that the kind gesture is only a furtherance of the decades of the ‘exceptional spirit of Christian charity and dedication to making our world a better place.’

Rev Pam said “it is not just about the amount but the empathy, sense of commitment as well as the humility of going there to make the donation to those 500 families across six local government areas of Plateau state,” said Reverend Pam who is also an indigene of Plateau state.

“Your commitment to humanity transcends politics, and your selflessness in reaching out to those in need is truly commendable; your very people-focused and positive disposition has not only vindicated those of us who became temporary victims of skeptical political opponents’ propaganda for standing for your progressive ideals; you have also helped win many to the side of truth, forgiveness and truth – even without preaching.”

Emphatically showing appreciation on behalf of the entire people of Plateau State, the clergy said “I write to join our state Governor, elders and other citizens of Plateau State to applaud yet another demonstration of your exemplary leadership and spirit of Christian giving

“On this blessed day, my heart is gladdened to write to you, not just as a citizen of Plateau State, a Christian leader in Northern Nigeria or in my position at NCPC, but more importantly, as a humble servant of the Most High God, to express profound appreciation for your unwavering commitment to the principles of Christian charity and your recent act of generosity that has touched the lives of many in Plateau State.

“The news of your noble gesture of donating N500m to 500 Plateau families affected by violent conflicts in six local government areas resonated deeply with me and filled my heart with gratitude; it is a continuation of your lifelong service to humanity and a shining example of Christ’s teachings on compassion, love, and selflessness in action.

“Your physical presence in Jos to personally deliver this generous gift and to commiserate with the victims is a testament to your exceptional spirit of Christian charity; it is evident that you lead by example and are not content with mere words of sympathy but are driven by a sincere desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who are suffering, “ Reverend Yakubu Pam stated.

According to the NCPC boss, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has continued to justify her antecedent as a committed Christian whose life of service and empathy for others reflect great leadership.

“Your words of encouragement to the affected families, urging them not to lose hope and to have faith in God, are a source of strength and solace in their time of distress and your leadership as the Chairperson of Renewed Hope Initiative Foundation is a shining beacon of hope, demonstrating that faith without works is indeed dead.

“I am also deeply moved by the commendation of the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who described you as “a very compassionate leader who has a passion for humanity’: may your unwavering commitment to Christian charity continue to inspire others to follow in your footsteps and be agents of positive change in our society.

“Furthermore, your emphasis on judicious use of the resources and the call to be their brother’s keepers by sharing with other families who were not selected showcases your wisdom and understanding of the Christian principle of stewardship,

“Once again, thank you, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for your exceptional spirit of Christian charity and your dedication to making our world a better place; you are a true reflection of Christ’s love in action,” Reverend Yakubu Pam stated.

