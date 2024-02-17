Remi Tinubu: Nigeria customs launch N500 million fund to assist vulnerable Nigerians

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, have launched the N500 million Customs Officers Wives’ Association (COWA) support fund aimed at alleviating the current hardship experienced by vulnerable Nigerians.

Naija News reports that at the recent relaunch of the Customs Officers Wives’ Association (COWA) in Abuja, Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, Oghogho Musa, emphasized the federal government’s support for initiatives aimed at alleviating hardship in Nigeria.

“What makes our nation exceptional is not our shared political beliefs but our shared ideas and values such as compassion, respect, integrity and empathy.

“In building blocks of a strong integrated community, each of us has a role in ensuring these values are upheld and celebrated.

“I implore you all to take the message of care and compassion to the nooks and crannies of our nation,” she said.

President of COWA, Kikelomo Adeniyi, announced that the N500 million fund is intended to assist approximately 100,000 underprivileged Nigerians nationwide in 2024.

In his goodwill message, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, emphasized the crucial role of women in alleviating Nigeria’s hardship, highlighting their significant contributions in addressing societal gaps.

He further disclosed that the service had allocated land worth N35 million in Abuja for COWA.

Adeniyi stated, “The relaunch of COWA underscores our steadfast commitment to the empowerment and wellbeing of women within our homes as our wives and amongst our colleagues as officers.

“Cowa’s initiative includes the personal and professional development of officers’ wives, fostering a harmonious home environment, and actively engaging in community development that strongly aligns with the objectives of the Nigerian Customs Service.“