Remains of Olubadan buried

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, were interred on Friday at his ancestral home in Aliiwo, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learnt that there was a lying-in-state at Mapo Hall from 12 noon to 1 pm before the remains of the monarch were moved to Aliwo for burial after prayers.

The state deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, led other government functionaries to the family burial ground.

Also, former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, led the esteemed members of the Olubadan-in-Council to the significant gathering.

According to PUNCH, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere, took charge as he led Islamic leaders in coordinating the burial arrangements and offering prayers for the late monarch.

Describing the departed leader, Sheikh Agbotomokekere hailed him as a beacon of peace and renowned for his unwavering honesty.

Recall that the late monarch, who reigned for two years, died after a brief illness at the age of 81 on Thursday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu, Kogi Gov Mourn Olubadan

Meanwhile, the Governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Kogi State, Usman Ododo, have commiserated with the Oyo State government over the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Governor Makinde, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Thursday, disclosed that the monarch died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

In his condolence message issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, governor Sanwo-Olu described Oba Balogun’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.