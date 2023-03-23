Remain in NNPP, Olopoeyan says after reconciling with Makinde

By Stephen Gbadamosi

South-west Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji AbdulRasheed Adebisis Olopoeyan, has said that he remains in his party, despite end of international wrangling and mutual reunion with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde and Olopoeyan ended feud with each other on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The NNPP chieftain, while speaking with journalists after a visit to Makinde, disclosed that despite the fact that he was now on same page with Governor Makinde, he still remained a chieftain and bonafide member of the NNPP.

He maintained that his internal wrangling and feud with Makinde had become a thing of the past before the last general elections, adding that he kept informing his party’s stakeholders and members on how situation unfolded between him and the governor.

Olopoeyan hinted that the relationship between him and Governor Makinde went beyond politics; and that he, on that note, warned those who were spreading rumours of unfounded Information to desist henceforth.

On issue of defection, he reiterated his commitment to the NNPP, “despite good accord, mutual reunion and understanding” reigning between him and the governor.

He said, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not insinuate that his current rapport with the governor would culminate in defection to the conservative party.