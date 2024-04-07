Rema visits Gov Obaseki, commends him for supporting art

Edo State Governor on Good Friday 2024, hosted Edo music prodigy, Rema to a lunch at Government House, Benin City.

The Governor assured Rema that the State Government will continue to support art & entertainment in the State to embolden the creative economy.

Rema was led to the Government House by the Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture & Tourism, Hon. Uyi Oduwa Malaka & Permanent Secretary, Iryn Omorogiuwa Esq.

In another development, Edo State has been distinguished as one of Nigeria’s most active tourism states in 2023.

In the light of this, The Wonders of Nigeria Expo aims to reshape perceptions of our nation’s tourism potential. Edo State has been granted the opportunity to showcase over 30 outstanding images capturing our rich cultural heritage.

The organisers therefore aspiring participants to submit their original photos of Edo, showcasing its diverse culture, heritage, traditions, festivals, and more.