Religion must be tool for unity, not division – Rev. Hayab

By Idibia Gabriel

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Rev. Dr. John Joseph Hayab, has urged Nigerians to embrace religion as a unifying force for national peace and cohesion rather than as a source of division and conflict.

He also said religion, when practiced in its purest and most sincere form, promotes love, compassion, forgiveness, and justice, adding that “In Christianity, these values are at the very heart of the teachings of Jesus Christ as his life and ministry were defined by Peace-building, empathy, and reconciliation.

According to him, Jesus broke social barriers, spoke truth to power, and reached out to the marginalized.

Speaking Saturday at the 10th Authentic News Daily Annual Lecture and Awards held at Arewa House in Kaduna, Hayab said faith leaders and communities must play a more deliberate role in healing the nation’s deepening fractures through messages and actions rooted in compassion, justice, and mutual respect.

Delivering a keynote address themed “Religion as a Tool for Peace and National Unity,” Rev. Hayab emphasised that religion, when properly understood and practiced, is designed to foster love, reconciliation and character formation and values which are indispensable to Nigeria’s stability and progress.

“In Christianity, the life and teachings of Jesus Christ embody peacebuilding, empathy, and justice. Religion must not be used to incite hatred or sow discord. Rather, it should build bridges across ethnic and denominational divides,” Hayab said.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s fragile peace is continually threatened by religious and ethnic manipulation, urging clerics and traditional leaders to replace divisive rhetoric with a “language of reconciliation.”

Citing the critical role of women and youth in nation-building, the CAN leader advocated for greater inclusion and empowerment, particularly through education.

“When girls are denied access to education, we weaken the moral and intellectual fabric of the society they will help raise,” he said, calling for more investment in values-driven upbringing and social justice.

According to Hayab, peace cannot thrive in an environment where injustice and inequality persist. Quoting Amos 5:24, he said,

“Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream,” he said, stressing that national unity must be anchored on fairness, rule of law, and inclusive governance.

He also challenged government at all levels to align public policy with moral integrity, empathy, and accountability. “Leadership is not about power; it is about the people,” he stated, adding that politicians must serve with humility and a divine sense of responsibility.

Rev.Hayab commended Authentic News Daily for sustaining national dialogue and responsible journalism over the past decade. He expressed optimism that platforms like the lecture series would continue to inspire civic consciousness and strengthen the nation’s democratic ideals.

“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice and trust. We must stop suspecting ourselves and work together to defeat the forces of division,” he concluded.

The event drew religious leaders, scholars, civil society actors, and journalists from across the North and beyond, all rallying around the shared vision of building a more united and peaceful Nigeria.

Highlight of the lecture including Awards presented to deserving personalities including ex-miliary chief, politicians, civilians amongst other high profile Nigerian of good tracks records.