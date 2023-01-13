Release Nnamdi Kanu now, CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere urges Buhari

BY VAL OKARA

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Chief Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the judgments of both the Federal High Courts of Abuja; Umuahia, Abia State and Court of Appeal and release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

He argued that the release of Mazi Kanu from detention would reduce insecurity, tension in the in the South-East, as well as promote mass participation in the electoral process.

Ugochinyere made the appeal at a news conference at his country home, Akokwa, in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He, therefore, raised the alarm over the deteriorating health of the detained IPOB leader as revealed by his lawyers,and pleaded with President Buhari to quickly release the freedom fighter from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), without further delay.

Ikenga Imo, who is the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Ideato Federal Constituency in the forthcoming election, wondered why series of pronouncements by relevant authorities, including the United Nations for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader had continued to be treated with contempt and disdain by the Federal Government.

He noted that if the IPOB leader dies in DSS detention, the insecurity situation in the South-East zone may worsen, stressing that most of the Boko Haram members arrested by security operatives have been pardoned and reabsorbed into the society.

“As a Human Rights Activist and an advocate for justice, equity and fairness, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”

The CUPP spokesman who lamented the persistent security challenges in the country, insisting that the Federal Government, having addressed the agitations of the Niger Delta region, that of the North-East and the Boko Haram sect, should equally apply the same measure to deal with those of the South-East, to reduce tension in the area.

“We cannot continue like this unless some people are benefitting from the bloodbath going on in the land.”

He also decried the lopsided appointments in the country and equally frowned at the scenario now playing out in the nation’s apex bank (CBN), dismissing the allegation against governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as baseless and unwarranted, which he said is bereft of legal backing.

“They just want to take his job and give it to another person from other zone, and that is why they are calling him a terrorist.”

While calling for credible elections in the country, he advised traducers of INEC and the CBN to sheathe their swords and join hands with Nigerians to strengthen the institutions.

He carpeted members of the Imo State House of Assembly for saying “no” to local government and judicial autonomy, stating that the nation is in dire need of parliamentary autonomy.

The PDP House of Representatives hopeful advised the electorate in Imo State to reject those who have nothing to offer at the polls, even as he urged the electorate to vote and defend their votes without any fear of molestation, to redeem a state that has become a theatre of absurdities through senseless killings, burning of markets and destruction of properties.

