Reject attempt to frustrate APC presidential candidate –Faparusi urges Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Honourable Bamidele Faparusi, has declared that there are gang-ups against the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to frustrate Nigerians, so that there can be protest votes against him.

He urged Nigerians to be very sensitive at this time not to play themselves into the hands of “the evil manipulators, but to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.”

He said: “They are evil manipulators that do not mean well for Nigerians; so, they know that Asiwaju Tinubu is not the president that they can control.”

The former Commissioner for Public Utilities and Infrastructures in Ekiti State said the newly redesigned naira notes at this critical time has political undertone.

Faparusi made the observations while exchanging views with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, over the fuel crisis and the newly redesigned naira notes in the country.

“I want to criticise the redesigned of the naira; it’s not an APC policy. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has its own autonomy under the law to do what is right, to regulate the economy and the financial sector; but doing so at this critical time, I want to believe it has some political undertone,” he said.

Faparusi, also a former House of Representative member who represented Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, said the redesigning of the naira was the greatest problem “we have faced in recent time as a people.”

“It’s an Ill-timed policy, poorly implemented, that has put Nigerians in hardship, irrespective of their political parties.

“The APC, as a party, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best possible, but there are lots of concerns apart from the recent development of fuel scarcity and redesigning of the naira that have left everybody surprised,” he said.

He called on the government to remove fuel subsidy once and for all, so that at the end of the day, there would be solutions to the fuel crisis in Nigeria.

