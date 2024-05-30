Reinstated C/’River Speaker receives vote of confidence

By Idongesit Inyang

The Cross River State lawmakers have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem who was recently removed by them.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved, during plenary, by the member representing Yakurr 1 State Constituency, Hon Cyril James Omini and seconded by the Member representing Etung State Constituency, Hon Kingsley Ntui Isong.

Omini noted that the House will continue to work for the interest of the State.

He said ‘Last week, the House experienced a legislative disruption but we want the best for the State. On that note I move a motion for a vote of confidence on Mr Speaker.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Speaker, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem reiterated the need for the House to continue working in unity.

He pleaded that “We are all brothers from different walks of life and the long term relationship which we have built cannot be thrown to the wind.”

Ayambem, said “On the 22nd of may 2024, we had a session which, for the first time, was disrupted. The beautiful thing is that there is no Victor, no vanquish.”

When the Speaker called for a voice vote on the motion, Members voted unanimously for the vote of confidence accordingly.

Recall that during the plenary of Wednesday, 22nd May 2024, there was a disruption of proceedings by some members which has since been amicably resolved.