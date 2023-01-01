Reinforce resolve for a better country, PDP urges Nigerians

…Task Buhari on free, fair credible elections

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while celebrating with Nigerians on the occasion of the new year, urged them to reinforce their resolve for a better country.

The PDP also charged Nigerians to ensure that they are not distracted by certain selfish individuals and groups in their determination to use the turning of the year 2023 as a springboard to rescue the nation from the shackles of misrule.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement Sunday said

the new year presents an opportunity to strengthen bond of unity as a people, resist all divisive voices and pursue a new beginning, away from the “woes, economic hardship, killings and endless life-discounting experiences of the calamitous years of the rudderless, cruel and massively corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The PDP party said the year 2023 comes to the nation as a light at the end of the dark tunnel as Nigerians march to the polls with renewed vigour to expel the reckless and anti-people APC and elect a people-oriented leadership that truly cares as embodied in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The year 2023 presents Nigerians the opportunity to achieve their long-standing desire to bring back the good days of the PDP in office so that the citizens can again enjoy economic prosperity, infrastructural development, massive employment, business opportunities, peaceful and harmonious living that characterized the PDP years in government which have eluded our nation in the last seven and half years of the APC.

“It is against this backdrop that the PDP charges Nigerians to jettison all personal, group, sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments, resist all anti-democratic elements and selfish diversionary voices who seek to derail the electoral process and subvert PDP’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“Our Party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image by ensuring free, fair and credible electoral process where Nigerians can freely and peacefully vote and the Will of people prevail at the end of the day,” the statement read.

The party also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other democracy institutions as well as security agencies to note the tide and ensure that they put in place all necessary arrangements for very transparent, free, fair and credible general elections.

According to the party, Nigerians are not ready or willing to accept any electoral outcome at any level that does not reflect the will of the people as expressed at the ballots.

The PDP noted that Atiku Abubakar, personifies the determination by Nigerians to forge a new direction of unity, national cohesion, good governance and the economic prosperity that they yearn for.

The PDP prayed for a peaceful, fulfilling and rewarding 2023 to all Nigerians.

