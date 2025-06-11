Rehabilitation: Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Int’l Airport commences full operations

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government has announced the full commencement of commercial flight operations at the Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The new development was possible following the successful rehabilitation of its runway and six months of charter test flights.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Airport yesterday, the Commissioner for Aviation and Technology, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Obichukwu, revealed that United Nigeria Airlines will commence scheduled commercial flights from June 13, offering routes from Onueke to Abuja and Lagos.

The Commissioner added that operations will initially run twice a week—Abuja flights on Mondays and Lagos flights on Fridays.

“Our Governor, His Excellency Right Honourable Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, has made air travel affordable by subsidizing ticket prices to a flat rate of ₦100,000 for both Lagos and Abuja routes—less than half the typical fare,” Dr. Obichukwu stated. “It’s a strategic move to celebrate the achievements of this two-year-old administration that has accomplished more than many would expect in two decades.”

The Commissioner emphasized that Ebonyi State is set to leverage the airport’s cargo facilities for international export of agricultural produce and solid minerals, including yams, rice, cassava, salt, and limestone. “We are in talks with partners from Dubai and Canada to establish cargo flight arrangements. Ebonyi is ready for global trade,” she said.

She noted that the airport, which was initially inaugurated in 2023, experienced a temporary suspension of operations after regulatory agencies flagged issues with the runway. The runway has since been upgraded from concrete to asphalt following recommendations from aviation regulators.

“Today, those who once criticized our runway are now the ones applauding it. We’ve earned their confidence,” she added.

The commissioner lauded the aviation agencies—including NCAA, FAAN, and NAMA—for their guidance and confirmed that all operations remain under regulatory compliance. She revealed that the airport’s digital booking platform is currently 80% complete and expected to go live by October, allowing global access to its services.

In a passionate appeal to the public, Dr. Obichukwu encouraged citizens to take advantage of the subsidized fares and avoid last-minute travel plans. “This is a rare opportunity. The Friday Abuja flight is already nearly full. It’s strictly first come, first served.”

She concluded by highlighting the strategic importance of the airport in addressing the historical economic marginalization of Ebonyi State. “This airport is not just for transport. It’s a gateway to transformation. Ebonyi is no longer a question mark on the development map—we are a bold exclamation.”

The commissioner reassured the media of continued transparency and engagement, describing journalists as “image makers,” while affirming their role in constructive criticism and public accountability.

“We are on, and no man can stop us again,” she declared.