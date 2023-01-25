Regional Conference: Policy makers, stakeholders to dissect Africa’s digital economy in Nigeria

By Motolani Oseni

Policy makers and stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the West African sub-region will converge in Abuja from January 31 to 1srt February for the Digital Economy Regional Conference to discuss the future of digital economy and intensify regional public private partnerships for the region.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who will deliver the keynote address at the event will be joined by his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, to welcome Ministers and top government officials from the subregion.

The Conference, with the theme “Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future”, will provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues that will strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension the continent.

