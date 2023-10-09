REDAN Two Day Seminar Commences Tuesday At Rockview Royale Hotel, Abuja

… Partners EFCC, NFIU, Others_

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) two day seminar will commenced tomorrow Tuesday 10th of October,2023 at Rockview Royale Hotel, Abuja

The capacity building program with the

Theme- Enhancing Investment and Finance Opportunities for Sustainable Real Estate Projects” is for members and non- members of REDAN.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday ahead of the program, the president of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Oroji Wamakko said the conference is capacity building for their members, for them to understand the workability of real estate development and projects and the opportunities that lies in real estate.

According to him, “We are doing this conference alongside with some regulatory institutions, like, Nigeria Financial Intelligent Unit(NFIU) , Special control unit on money laundering(Scuml) an arm of EFCC, we also have what is called Developers finance facilities which is a new development from the federal mortgage bank of Nigeria which is just like emergence of EDL, base on that we believe we will educate our members to be able to know exactly how to approach the business of real estate in the industry.

Dr. Wamakko said the conference is not restricted to REDAN members only, it is to all Nigerians.

“The capacity building is to anybody who is into the business of real estate, he could be a REDAN member and he could be a non-member, our effort and initiative is to make sure that we at least have a strong force that can deliver affordable housing to Nigerians.”