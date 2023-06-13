REDAN Debunks the story of secured N26bn from Shelter Afrique In Some National Dailies

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, has described the story published in some national dailies that the Association has secured N26bn from Shelter Afrique to finance the RUHI-774 projects nationwide as fake, untruth and misleading news

The President of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Wamakko stated this in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the false publication

Dr. Wamakko said REDAN only signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with Shelter Afrique in 2021 to take up a facility to facilitate the construction of affordable houses in Nigeria and did not collect any money from the Shelter Afrique

He therefore advised the public to ignore the publication as REDAN is a credible and responsible Association that is committed to effective service delivery to Nigerians in the area of housing.

Dr. Wamakko used the opportunity to advice media professionals and members of the Association to always clarify their information before publication to avoid misleading the public

The President of REDAN reiterated the determination of the Association towards providing affordable houses to Nigerians thereby complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in reducing housing deficit in the country.