Reclaim your role, Ozekhome tells Nigerian Universities

Professor Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has challenged Universities in the country to reclaim their role as multiplier of societal progress and move the country forward.

He said the pathway for University to reclaim it’s role is to provide adequate funding and resources allocation.

Professor Ozekhome SAN, made the appeal while delivering the 21st Convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, titled “The University as a catalyst for Societal Development” on Friday, September 19, 2025.

He said Universities cannot thrive without proper investment, adding that “beyond paying salaries, funding must prioritize modern infrastructure, digital libraries, research grants, and innovation hubs. Without these, institutions risk producing mediocrity rather than driving national progress”.

Ozekhome called for University–Industry–Government Synergy (Triple Helix Model)

“For universities to act as catalysts, they must bridge theory and practice through structured collaboration. Governments should create enabling policies, industries should provide platforms and funding, while universities supply talent and research. Internship pipelines, joint research, and industrial endowments are vital to aligning education with development needs, he said.

He said though, much academic work in Africa remains unused, gathering dust in archives, .”Research must be transformed into patents, startups, and policy tools that directly impact society” adding that “stronger intellectual property systems and innovation hubs, such as ABUAD’s commercial centre, show how research can shape economies across sectors like medicine, agriculture, energy, and law.

Ozekhome SAN also called for Curriculum reform; Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Technology, Ethics, outdated syllabi hindering progress.

According to him, “curricula must integrate innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology while embedding ethics and leadership. The goal is not just to train professionals but to produce nation-builders who are both competent and value-driven graduates capable of creating jobs, not just seeking them.

He said our Universities need International Collaboration and Global Competitiveness.

“African universities must embrace global integration through partnerships, exchange programs, and joint publications. Participation in global rankings enhances visibility, while attracting foreign students and researchers boosts diversity and revenue. The aim is not imitation but integration—competing globally while staying relevant locally.

Revival of Mentorship, Discipline, and Value-Driven Leadership

Reclaiming the university’s role requires a return to mentorship and discipline. Senior academics must guide juniors in both scholarship and values, while universities must re-establish ethical practices, academic rigor, and service-oriented leadership. Without character, knowledge can be destructive; with it, knowledge becomes transformative, he said.

Ozekhome SAN challenges the Universities to position themselves more than an academic enclave; but as the multiplier of societal progress and the heartbeat of national destiny.