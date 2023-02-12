Real reason nine clubs want Man City out of Champions League – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has claimed that their Premier League rivals want them out of the Champions League.

According to him, at least nine clubs asked UEFA to remove City from Europe’s elite competition.

Guardiola believes the over 100 charges brought by the Premier League against the Etihad club are fuelled by the jealousy of other clubs.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach claims the clubs wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2020 to ask that City be banned for two years from playing Champions League football.

City eventually won their appeal to CAS and continued playing in the Champions League.

“When a team is winning you want to beat them. That is nice. It happens.

“But what these nine teams have done, I don’t forget it.

“They want the position in the Champions League for the big amount of money to pay for the stadiums they built,” Guardiola said.

