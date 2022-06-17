Reactions trail Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate

By Tunde Opalana

The Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged Thursday afternoon as the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar announced Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Possible names which include those of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom made the list presented to Atiku but he preferred Okowa above others.

Presenting Okowa to the party at a brief ceremony at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the candidate said: “I am pleased, therefore, to announce here my choice of Running Mate who will help to lead us to victory next year not only in the Presidential election but also in the governorship and legislative elections.

And he will be by my side as I work hard every day to provide our people with security, revive our economy, improve education and unite our country. He has both Legislative and Executive experiences. Please join me in welcoming to the ticket the next Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.”

Though very difficult to arrive at, Atiku said his decision to pick Okowa was based on certain qualities which include symbolizing the imperative of reuniting the country but also be able to work with hi to achieve that objective.

This, he said, is because a united Nigeria is a potentially stronger, more prosperous, and more secure country able to lead Africa and give hope to the Black race.

“In addition, my Running Mate has to be someone who is not afraid to speak his mind and give honest advice, and, be by my side as I work very hard to reverse the destructive impact of the past seven years of the APC government.

“In the United States of America from where we borrowed key aspects of our current Presidential system, a running mate is used to balance the ticket, complement the candidate and, after victory, assist the President with governance. Sometimes a candidate is chosen who generates a buzz and adds huge excitement to the campaign.

“But today in Nigeria, we face huge challenges which leave us little room for drama. We have to win the elections and get to work immediately.

READ ALSO: ‘Stingy man’: What Peter Obi did in 2009 – Bianca…

“My running mate has to be ready to start working with me, from day one, in addressing our country’s challenges. Nigerians will not accept anything less. That is why I promised the Governors of our party that my running mate will come from among them. Our current challenges call for a government that is highly focused and disciplined.

“The person must appreciate the critical importance of education in the development of modern societies so we can prepare our young people to be able to compete in the increasingly competitive and globalized world.

“My running mate must understand that without security, development will be very difficult because local and foreign investors who have been scared away already, would not return to invest in our economy. Thus, my running mate will be a person who will stand by me as a I confront the frightening level of insecurity in our land,” said Atiku.

However, he predicted that Okowa might succeed him as president.

He said: “My running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a President-in-waiting.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.”

He did not fail to acknowledged contributions of PDP leadership in guiding him to arrive at his decision.

Accepting the offer, Okowa said: “Mr. President in waiting, I must truly thank you for finding me worthy to be on this ticket. I do know that it was a very tough decision, even as you have spoken this afternoon. But I thank God that amongst my very qualified colleagues, even those more qualified than myself, that I found favor and I’m here today as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

“While thanking you, I do understand that it’s a great work that is ahead of us. By the special grace of God, we will work hard to ensure victory for the party. There is no doubt that there is a great work ahead of each and every one of us. The building back process is going to be collective and we’re trusting that all of our team members will want to be part of that story at the end of the day.

“The story which will obviously be positive and will yield positive results, will require that each and every one of us must support our principle as we move forth in the next few months, and that at the end, we will win the elections with a landslide victory.

“So we must create in ourselves, in yourself, a new approach to political issues, a new commitment, which I believe we all yearn for. It will require a lot of commitment from each and every one of us. It will require the unity of each and every one of us in our various wards, in our various local governments and states. We need the PDP to return to power.

“We have answers to the questions because I’ve had the opportunity of going through our candidates book, and I hope each and every one of us will take time to go through “My Covenant with Nigeria”. It is something worth studying. It is something put together which I don’t think, other presidential candidates of other parties have not been able to put together. You need to go through it. You will find the solutions to our problems in that document. I am also appreciate our presidential candidate publicly for making this happen earlier.

“Based on social media reports that he has taken time to understudy, because of the experience that he has had in the past, he has been able to prepare solutions. I believe that we will definitely by the special grace of God, we go for the elections, we will wins landslide. I am very happy to be on this tickets.

“I am by the special grace of God with the national chairman leading us, it should be well with our party. Please let’s join hands together to walk with our principal to ensure that we win the elections landslide once again.

“I want to thank Mr. President in waiting for finding me worthy to be on the tickets. I want to thank the party for accepting that I be on this ticket.”

Why Okowa scaled party screening – Ikimi

Chairman, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee, High Chief Tom Ikimi said Okowa was found worthy of the party’s running mate ticket.

Briefing journalists during the presentation of the screening exercise report to the party, Ikiimi said the committee was pleased with Okowa’s presentation.

The committee chairman said: “He addressed us and we found his presentation acceptable. His academic certificates were scrutinized. He is a qualified medical doctor from the University of Ibadan. He has served in various capacities in the state. He was a local government chairman, he was a Senator and a two terms governor who is spending almost eight years now as Delta State governor.

“The Vice Presidential candidate is health and cool headed”.

Against the backdrop of insinuation that dropping of Rivers State governor, Nyeson Wike in preference for Okowa might negatively affect chances of the party at polls, a chieftain of party rather said it cannot divide the party.

A deputy national officer of the party who spoke anonymously said a lot of factors went into the consideration of the choice of vice presidential candidate.

“I know your question comes from a journalist’s inquisitiveness. There is no indication that our dear governor of Rivers State, Wike would feel slighted or offended by the choice of his brother governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Though, our presidential candidate announced his final choice, you should be oblivious of the fact that there was a process that involved party stakeholders names of qualified persons were shortlisted out of which Okowa was picked.

“Gov Wike is a loyal party man who will never take the outcome of the exercise personal or hold grudge against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Remember, he made a solemn promise after lost the presidential ticket to Atiku that under no circumstances will he abandoned the party but join hands with all members to work for Atiku”s emergence as the next president of the country”.

“Let me assure you and any of your colleagues that are in doubt that our party is intact and the choice of vice presidential candidate cannot divide us”.

Outcome will boost Tinubu’s chances – APC HoR candidate

However, a member of the opposition party, Hon. Olabisi Abioye said the choice of Okowa will negatively affect the chances of the PDP and in turn boost the electoral fortune of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Hon. Abioye who is APC candidate for Ifelodun/ Offa/ Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives said Okowa”s choice will really cause division in PDP.

He said “this no doubt will cause problem in PDP because Wike will not take this lowly. He has been dealt with twice. They conspired against him to deny him presidential ticket and now when it was almost sure he will get the Vee Pee slot, they swept the carpet off his feet again.

“From what I heard, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated a contact to entreat Wike. We can make political gains and electoral fortune if Wike can deliver Rivers votes to Asiwaju”.

When asked if there is any possibility of Wike defecting to APC, he said “he does not necessarily have to decamp to APC to do the damage. There may be arrangement between him and APC leaders to cede votes to APC”.

He said events in the next few days will determine where the tide goes but said “dumping Wike will surely have a great effect on PDP”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...