RE: “Who is Gov. Yahaya Bello’s joker in the pack?”

I read the piece by the name of Abu Micheal, and my response will examine his claims that; “There is that SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka portray when making passive remarks about individual roles in the formation and development of APC”

When one read a piece laced with ignorance, name-calling, and motivated by parochial sensibilities, one will know. We are not surprised, each time the name Yakubu Murtala Ajaka is mentioned we can see how they spend sleepless nights planning and concocting plans to pull him down.

When you use your vast personal wealth to help the grassroots – you are an incorruptible politician who is unbeholden unto special interest. When you are the man of the people, looking people in the eyes, shaking hands, and solving problems you become the talk of the town.

Murtala Ajaka was part of the formation of the All Progressives Congress APC. A political party committed to the principles of internal democracy focused on serious issues of concern to the people.

Murtala Ajaka is a grassroots politician. He visited his people when there is no elections – he is part of their daily lives. He knows his people and his people know him. The people know the honest ones this time around. This is the case of Alhaji Yakubu Ajaka and others.

Sadly, in all the name-calling against Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, they failed to explain why the majority of Kogites turned out in large numbers to welcome him each time he visited any part of Kogi state.

The name Yakubu Murtala Ajaka does not bear testimony to such a label as a man with a “SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT”

Abu Micheal and his sponsor did well to write. However, they didn’t write well or understand what “sense of entitlement connotes! When you place “sense of entitlement” with the name Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka in the same sentence – you completely do not know him. Abu Micheal and his sponsor need to check on their mental health.

Yakubu Murtala Ajaka remains compassionate, smart, humble, intelligent, innovative, hardworking, patriotic, strict, fair, sincere, loyal, forgiving, courageous, energetic, and God-fearing despite the role his enemies played to cause mischief between him and Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello during the last primary election.

Murtala Ajaka has not been associated with that kind of rhetoric. “sense of entitlement” has never been who Murtala Ajaka is! Whatever it is, Abu Micheal and his sponsor have lost every credibility to nurse the ambition of running for Governor come November 11, 2023, because it has been shown, with compellingly irrefutable evidence, that they are deeply the one with the “sense of entitlement”, over the years – we have seen how they employ the hand of Esau (deception) to get to where they are today. We have seen the pulling down of a brother by fighting the then-deputy Governor, Honorable Simeon Achube. The Internet never lies.

Murtala Ajaka’s visit to Etemehi Igalamela was time for the charity that began from home – an opportunity to commune with his people for their unwavering support, and prayers for him – an opportunity to rub minds with the elders and the youths on his plans for the people. Ajaka uses the visit to sensitize his people on the need to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) from top to bottom in the coming elections. He entreats them to be on the ground in every polling unit to secure not just the votes but the voters also.

READ ALSO: 10,000 benefitted from Asiwaju’s BAT MEDICS free…

At the closing remarks, in Etemehi Igalamele, Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka pledged to rebuild the palace of the Etemehi and went further to make instant donations – however, he insisted that the donation be made off camera. Etemehi Igalamela was gracious and went further to say they are proud of Murtala Ajaka’s achievements and hope to see him at the top.

Adams writes from Abuja and could be reached at Yusufadamsapp@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...