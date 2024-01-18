Re-run Election: INEC not responsible for choice of parties candidates – Plateau REC

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Tersoo Agundu, has said the state chapter of the electoral umpire is not responsible for enlisting candidates or political parties that participate in an election.

He said such responsibility is only vested on the national body of the Commission who only sends the list of participants to the state chapter for compliance.

Agundu who spoke in Jos on Wednesday said though the Supreme Court verdict on the March 18 governorship elections would have addressed so many issues regarding the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), participation in the February 3rd 2024 rerun National House of Assembly elections in the Northern Senatorial district of the State, but the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), still awaits political parties participation lists from its headquarters.

Recall that the Plateau electorates before the Supreme Court judgement are in a dilemma whether the PDP would participate in the re-run election or not.

The Appeal Court had sacked all PDP National and State Assembly members ordering for a re-run only in the Plateau northern Senatorial district, our correspondent reports.

“With the Supreme Court judgement, it will only be logical to say that the previous issues as affirmed by the Appeal Court are no longer there. But the Plateau State INEC will urge all parties involved in the previous elections to wait until we get communication from our national headquarters”, the INEC REC, said.

On the issue of the 15 All Progressive Congress (APC), and one Labour Party (LP), Plateau State lawmakers who received certificate of return from INEC in compliance with the Appeal order, Agundu said the Plateau Assembly should not take laws into their hands but rather than resulting to conflict, should seek redress in a relevant court of jurisprudence.

He called on Plateau State citizens to be law abiding especially in the forthcoming February 3rd re-run elections, saying that the electoral umpire is always committed to delivering free and fair elections.