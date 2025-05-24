Re-enforcement of 30 metre buffer zone along major roads in Niger comes alive

BY BABA SULE

Niger state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has approves re- enforcement of 30-Metre Buffer Zone along major roads in the state.

This decisive step aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and enhancing public safety, hence the Governor has approved the re-introduction and strict enforcement of a 30-metre no-farming buffer zone on both sides of all major roads across the state.

According to the authorities, this measure, takes immediate effect, was part of broader safety and conflict-prevention strategies being implemented by the current administration to reduce unnecessary and recurring tensions between farmers and pastoralists.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Mathew Ahmed, made this known in a statement made available to Journalists in Minna. the state capital.

He explained that the state government emphasized that the 30-metre restriction is designed to improve road visibility, prevent livestock-related road hazards, and protect farmlands from encroachment.

He further advised that all households rearing small ruminants to start confining their animals, especially goats and sheep.

He warned that “Any such animals found roaming the streets will be impounded and the owners sanctioned in accordance with the state regulations.”

The administration remains committed to ensuring the security and well-being of all residents of the State and calls on all stakeholders to cooperate fully with these measures to foster lasting peace and order in our communities.