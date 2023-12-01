Rapists To Be Castrated In Kaduna — Official

The Kaduna State government has affirmed its commitment to combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with a particular focus on rape.

The state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, announced stringent punishments for rapists.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Salisu stated that male rapists would face surgical castration, while female rapists would be subjected to bilateral salpingectomy.

These measures are part of the Kaduna State Government Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPPL) of 2018.

The VAPPL was established following extensive advocacy, lobbying, and awareness efforts by civil society organizations in collaboration with government agencies.

The state Technical Lead for the Centre for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP), Dr. Austin Azihaiwe, noted the commencement of the 16-day activism against GBV, also known as the ‘Orange the World’ Campaign, which started in 1991.

He said, “The essence of these activities is to bring all stakeholders together and harness their resources and capacity to ensure that the fight against GBV is made more impact in our communities.”