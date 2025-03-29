Raphael Onyedika Confident Ahead of Nigeria’s Clash with Zimbabwe

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to secure a victory against Zimbabwe in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The energetic midfielder emphasized the team’s focus, determination, and strong preparation as they aim to stay on course for a World Cup berth.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Onyedika assured fans that the Super Eagles are fully prepared to take on Zimbabwe. “We know what is at stake, and we are ready to give our best. Every player is focused, and we have been working hard in training to ensure we get the job done,” he said.

Nigeria, currently seeking to maintain their strong position in the qualifiers, will look to capitalize on their squad depth and attacking firepower to secure maximum points. Onyedika, who has been a rising force in the midfield, is expected to play a key role in dictating the tempo of the game.

With the match drawing closer, fans remain optimistic that the Super Eagles will deliver a solid performance and edge closer to securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.