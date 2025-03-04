Ramadan: Tinubu’s tasks Nigerians on collective compassion, strengthening of bonds

By Emma Okereh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for fervent prayers for the country’s leaders and the peace, stability and progress of the nation, in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

This, he said, is critical as “the country stands at a defining moment”, pointing out that the responsibility of nation-building lies in the collective hands of all citizens.

Speaking on Monday at the State House Mosque during the opening Tafseer for the Month of Ramadan, the President, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged Nigerians to go beyond fasting and embrace the values of peace, kindness, and justice.

Specifically urging faithfuls to pray for leaders across all levels, President Tinubu said, “Above all, let us lift our voices in prayer for our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May Almighty Allah continue to guide him, bless him, and grant him wisdom, strength, and foresight to pilot the affairs of our great nation.

“May He protect him from every harm and grant him the success to lead Nigeria toward greater peace, unity, and prosperity. May his leadership be a source of blessings for all Nigerians, and may his efforts be rewarded abundantly in this life and the Hereafter,” he added.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on media and communications ( Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwochs further explained that the President appealed to Nigerians to embrace compassion and unity during the period of fasting and prayer, describing it as “a journey of the soul” that could strengthen the country’s social fabric.

“Ramadan is not merely a ritual of abstaining from food and drink; it is a journey of the soul. It is a time for deep reflection, for self-purification, and for embracing the true essence of Islam—peace, patience, sacrifice, and service to humanity.

“This is the month that demands from us not only personal piety but also collective compassion—the kind that softens hearts, mends broken bonds, and strengthens the fabric of our nation,” he said.

President Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to strengthen their bonds and reject forces that seek to divide the nation, just as he reminded them of the importance of national unity and collective responsibility in addressing the country’s challenges.

He said, “Our country stands at a defining moment, and the responsibility of nation-building lies in our collective hands. Let us not only feed the hungry but uplift the weary; not only give charity but extend kindness; not only pray for peace but work for justice.”

The President expressed gratitude for the moral guidance provided by religious leaders, saying they stand as the moral and spiritual compass of the nation.

“I want to take this moment to profoundly appreciate our religious leaders, who stand as the moral and spiritual compass of the nation, nurturing the consciousness of our society. Their role in shaping the ethical foundation of our nation is invaluable, and we remain indebted to their wisdom and leadership,” he said.

On the essence of Ramadan, President Tinubu urged the faithful to “embark on the days of fasting and sacrifice with a heart full of goodwill and brotherhood.

“Let us not only feed the hungry, but uplift the weary; not only give charity, but extend kindness; not only pray for peace, but work for justice,” he further stated.