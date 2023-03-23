Ramadan: FRSC advice motorists to ensure sufficient rest before embarking on any trip

By Temitope Adebayo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised Muslim motorists to have sufficient rest after eating in the morning to prevent avoidable crashes.

Mr Iyanda Taofiq, the Sagamu Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice on Thursday in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Taofiq said the advice had become necessary to stem road crashes during the Ramadan period.

“We are appealing to motorists to ensure that they have sufficient rest before embarking on any trip to avoid sleeping off while on the wheel.

“In addition, they should refrain from dangerous and reckless driving in an attempt to hurry home to break their fast,” he said.

The unit commander implored motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations as well as ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road.