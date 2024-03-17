Ramadan: Fintiri reviews commercial tricycles movement 3 Adamawa LGAs

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has reviewed the restriction of operations for Tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep in the three council areas of Yola North, Yola South and Girei.

The directive which was 10pm to 5am is now eased to commence from 11pm to 5am daily during the period of the Ramadan fast and the review takes immediate effect.

“The development is to enable the Muslim faithful partake in tafsir sessions during the period”, the Governor said.

Government had in February 2021 imposed a restriction of movement order on operators in the three local Councils through the Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021.

Humwashi Wonosikou, his Chief Press Secretary in a statement said Governor Fintiri review of the restriction of movement is necessitated by the desire of the Government to allow Muslim faithful observe unhindered Tafsir at their various mosques during the Ramadan period.

Governor Fintiri however directed security agencies to beef up security across the state especially in the three councils of Yola North, Yola South and Girei by deploying more service personnel to keep watch and ensure the security of lives and property of residents of the state, warning that anyone found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

The governor is appealing to residents not to encourage any action that may turn back the clock of the success recorded in the peace enterprise of the State, but to keep living in harmony and strengthen the unity and peaceful co-existence the people are known for.