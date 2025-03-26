Ramadan: El-Zakzaky distributes rice, millet to Christian widows

By Idibia Gabriel

As part of his tradition for Sallah food distribution across the 36 states of the Federation, leader of Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub El-Zakzaky, has extended the gesture to Christian widows by distributing numerous bags of foodstuff ahead of the festive season cerebration.

The distribution of food items by the leader of IMN, Shiites, was facilitated through Pastor Dr. Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna State.

Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub El-Zakzaky, the Shiites leader has made it a tradition to extend food assistance to both Muslims and Christians during the Sallah festivities, aimed at promote peace, unity, and strengthen interfaith relationship in the country.

According to Pastor (Dr.) Yohanna Buru, this year’s distribution is especial and significant due to the economic hardships and the high cost of living following the removal of fuel subsidies.

He emphasized that the initiative is also aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by economic challenges, naira devaluation, and the rising cost of foods in the market.

Acknowledging the widespread hunger in the country, Pastor (Dr.) Yohanna Buru emphasized the importance of these food items in providing relief to both Muslims and Christians during the Sallah celebration.

He also highlighted Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub El-Zakzaky’s consistent efforts in providing assistance to the less privileged during various festivities, including Ramadan.

Expressing her gratitude, one of the widows who received a bag of rice shared her story, revealing that her household had gone without food for two days.

Madam Gloria Musa lamented the lack of government palliative measures, despite hearing about them, and urged authorities to ensure that assistance reaches those really in need.

Madam Gloria also called for peace and unity in the country, urging both Muslims and Christians to pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

She equally appealed to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to prioritize the welfare of widows and orphans, assuring him of their prayers for the success of his administration.

Recalled that at the beginning of this year’s holy month of Ramadan, a Kaduna-based church shared bags of grains with over 1,000 Muslims across the north, with the aim of promoting peace, unity, and religious tolerance.