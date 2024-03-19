Ramadan: Bauchi Senator Buba distributes 29,500 bags of grains to constituents

By Samuel Luka

The Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Buba Umar has flagged-off the distribution of over 29,500 bags of assorted grains to the needy to enable them partake in this year’s Ramadan fasting with ease.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in the state on Sunday, the Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who doubles as the distribution committee chairman, Abdulkadir Lawal Gyangyan, commended the senator for the gesture, most especially at a period of this food crisis in the country.

According to him, the food items were meant to cushion the effect of hardship accessioned by high inflation in the country on the beneficiaries.

He described Senator Shehu Buba as one of the few Senators in the country that is much concerned about the plights of ordinary Nigerians.

He said, in the history of Bauchi state, no senator has been so passionate about the plights of his people like senator Buba, who despite being in the opposition party in the state, always carries members of other political parties along in his representation.

Gyangyan said that the food items include 3,000 bags of milet containing 80 measures, 13 bags of 10kg milet, 3,000 bags of 50kg rice, 4,500 bags of 10kg rice, 500 bags of 50kg sugar and 6000 bags of 10kg sugar.

He said that the total number of food items lined up for distribution is amounting to 29,500 bags, equivalent to 16 trailers.

“In the history of Bauchi state, unless when we were not born, we have never seen or heard that this kind of number of food items has been distributed to the masses by a Senator. So we have to thank God, that’s the beauty of electing a credible leader who has the interest of his people at heart”, the Organizing Secretary said.

“Honestly speaking, we don’t have anything to say about this man of impeccable character than to pray for God’s protection and guidance upon his life”, he added.

The party’s organizing Secretary said, with the kind of good representation been exhibited by Senator Buba, even his opponents are tempted to love him.

“This is simply because, if you have not feel his impact, your son, grandson or your extended family members must have tasted his goodness. We want to thank him for that”, Gyangyan said.

The Organizing Secretary who added that the senator has in line with the vision of the APC, identified the category of the would-be beneficiaries, promised to ensure equitable distribution of the food items to reach the targeted persons.

“We are going to ensure that justice is done in the distribution of the items as well as ensuring that those responsible for taking the items to the targeted persons did not divert them for different purposes”, he asaured.

Gyangyan who pleaded with those responsible for the distribution of the items to fear God and ensure that the food items reached the people it was meant for, prayed for divine blessings on the senator for the good gesture.

“We are grateful for what the senator did, let us continue to pray for him, most especially at this Ramadan period for God to protect him from his enemies and the greedy opposition”, he prayed.

In his remarks, the Bauchi state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mohammed Hassan Tilde expressed gratitude to God for giving the people of Bauchi South a quality representative at the Senate.

He said that the good representation of Senator Shehu Buba in the Senate has been a source of comfort for APC members despite losing the governorship seat in the state.

“We were optimistic that if given the opportunity to become Bauchi South senator, Shehu Buba will perform creditably well and today we are vindicated going by what he has been doing since he became a senator”, the party Chairman said.

While describing, Senator Buba as the man of the people, the state party chairman noted that even the opposition are not left out in the distribution of dividends of democracy by the senator across the state.

In his short remarks, Senator Buba said, been the only Senator that emerged under the APC among the three senators in Bauchi state, he is resolute in ensuring purposeful representation of the good people of the state in general.

The Senator who commended the state party chairman and the distribution committee under the chairmanship of the party’s organizing Secretary for doing a good job so far, said he was impressed by what they have done.

“I am the only Senator who won under the APC in Bauchi state. To this regard, I am representing the APC in Bauchi South, Bauchi North and Bauchi Central, all APC members in Bauchi state are my people, I am representing them in Abuja and I hope that as we have arranged, these food items would go round all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi state”, he said.

He explained that though he was elected under the APC, been the only APC senator from Bauchi state widens his representation to cover the whole Bauchi state because his Party members cut across 20 local government areas of the state.

“So, it means I am representing APC, PDP, PRP and all other political parties in the Nigerian Senate and I assure you that they were not left behind in this preparation for the distribution of the food items “, he said.h

“In my capacity as their senator, we have carried them along and I am assuring you that they would get their own share, the food items would be taken to their doorsteps soon, in Sha Allah”, the Senator declared.