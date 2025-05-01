Raji lauds minister Nnaji over collaboration with NBTI

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, has shown appreciation to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, over the ministry’s collaboration with the board.

Raji, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said the collaboration was a good fillip to the board.

“On behalf of the management of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), I wish to extend our profound gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, for the invaluable opportunity granted us to present the NBTI Strategic Roadmap and the Innovation Challenge 2025 – “NextGen Innovators” on 30th April 2025.

“We are deeply honoured by your inspiring leadership, unwavering support, and the warm reception extended to our team.

“Your commitment to driving innovation and empowering indigenous talents is truly commendable.

“The Innovation Challenge is set to officially launch with a World Press Conference on 28th May 2025, under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister, culminating in the Grand Finale in London on July 15—a milestone we are proud to pursue under your visionary guidance.

“With sincere appreciation, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards,” Raji said.