Raising the right leadership for a new Nigeria, Peter Obi is the Man – South South Business Summit

By Ukpono Ukpong

It was the OBI-DATTI South South Business Summit at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt. And the event put together by the OBI-DATTI PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN South South caucus and the BIG TENT ably driven by Deacon Chris Iyawoye and his Team did not disappoint.

It was a moment of great patriotism, huge passion for Country and unequaled commitment to national growth and development.

It was a Fund Raising Outing that metamorphosed into an intellectual dialogue tasked with RAISING THE RIGHT LEADERSHIP FOR A NEW NIGERIA. The Chairman of the event was former President Olusegun Obasanjo ably represented by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

The Guest Speaker was Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah ably represented by very erudite Rev. Fr. Dr. Francis Tetris. Prof Pat Utomi the Chief Driver and Leader of the BIG TENT and others like Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr the Director Of Public Affairs And Lead Spokesperson of the BIG TENT, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi the Director Of Grassroot Mobilization of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Ken Olisa, Comrade Delly Ajufo, Hilda Dokubo and several candidates of the Labour Party in the South South made the event.

Indeed it was a night of Deep Thoughts, Music, Dialogue and Passionate Ideological Engagement for the good of Country. Peter Gregory Obi and his Team comprising the ever agile National Chairman of the Labour Party Comrade Julius Abure, the relentless Amazon of the cause Aisha Yesufu and others were on hand to add colour and class to a Summit that has remained in the mouth and the hearts of the South South People.

The Representative of the Chairman of the Day Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo in his speech implored Nigerians to heed the clarion call to Take Back Nigeria for good. Prof Pat Utomi talked about the need to return Nigeria to the path of industry, hard-work and comparative competitive development.

The man who pioneered the initiative Deacon Chris Iyawoye told the audience in his well delivered speech that in Peter Gregory Obi we have found a Man who can truly take our Country from Consumption to Production. Veteran Wale Okunniyi challenged the audience to intensify the grassroot presence of LP for resounding victory at the polls.

And Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr was unequivocal in the call for Obidients to preach the gospel of a NEW NIGERIA like our lives depend on it, because only through capacity, competency and commitment to new values in leadership can Nigeria be great.

The Representative of the Guest Speaker of the night Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Rev. Fr. Dr. Francis Tetris was eloquent and didactic in handling the Topic of the day ditto Raising The Right Leadership For A New Nigeria. He urged the audience and indeed Nigerians to vote wisely and vote for leaders with character, integrity, capacity and competency. He underscored the fact that only committed and visionary political leaders can transform the nation for good.

Comrade Julius Abure the National Chairman of the Labour Party challenged the audience to make real the love and the passion they have for candidate Peter Gregory Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by voting for LP at the Polls come February 25, and March 11, 2023. He re-echoed the very popular cliche ‘with Peter Obi a New Nigeria is POssible’.

And then the stage lit up with the man of the moment and the hour, a man who has shown in so many ways that he is the most prepared for the high office of President, a man whose resilience, stamina and capacity is topnotch, a man who had traveled from a campaign rally in Borno State, to Lagos before joining the event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State the same day, the 28th of January, 2023. It has been a hectic campaign season for the standard bearer of the Labour Party LP, and one that has proven that Peter Obi is indeed Ready, Willing and Able, and that Peter Obi is the right leader we crave.

Peter Gregory Obi spoke to the issues of the day, he talked about how he will clean up the Niger Delta, how his government will make the wealth of the people work for them. He talked about how he will make the entire nation a huge construction site and a new hub of wealth creation and development.

He talked about integrity, credibility and capacity as the minimums needed to fix Nigeria, and he challenged Nigerians to commit their time, strength, energy and resources to the cause for a New Nigeria, as he promised that he will not let Nigerians down when he is elected President on the 25th of February, 2023. He was frank, passionate and prolific.

It was a night to remember, and like they say South South like Warri ‘no dey carry last.’

The call for a New Day, a New Dawn and a New Republic is the urgency of Now. Dear Compatriots, in Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed we have found a Team that can take Nigeria from the nadir to promise. May God Bless Nigeria.

