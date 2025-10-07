Rainfed wheat to boost production, cut import bills – Agric minister

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has said that climate-resilient rainfed wheat varieties will transform Nigeria’s food system, increase production, reduce import costs, and improve farmers’ incomes.

Speaking at the Second National Rainfed Wheat Farmers’ Field Day in Kuru, Plateau State, Kyari described the breakthrough as “nothing short of transformative.”

“Farmers in the highlands of Jos, Mambila, and Obudu can now grow wheat during the rainy season naturally, sustainably, and profitably. This opens the door to meeting Nigeria’s wheat demand from our own soil,” he said.

Kyari commended the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) for its innovation, noting that it aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda of food security and economic diversification.

He said the government is scaling up rainfed wheat cultivation nationwide, supported by mechanisation, financing, and partnerships with development agencies and state governments.