Rain storm destroys News Agency of Nigeria office in Benue

By George Kajo

The torrential rain storm have blown off the roof of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Makurdi office thereby, leaving staff stranded.

When our correspondent visited the office located along Jonnah Jang Crescent behind Rain Oil filling station, staff were seen scooping water out of the office.

Correspondent of The Nation, Uja Emmanuel who visited the office at the time of the rain, said, his shoe was sucked in water when he attempted to access the office to have audience with head of the station.

Reacting to the development, a NAN staff who pleaded anonimity said part of the office materials including ceiling were affected during the storm.

According to him, part of the building fence also collapsed, but that no official documents were destroyed, while chairs were sucked into water.

READ ALSO: Fifth Columnists Using Phantom NiMet Unions To Wage Ethnic War Against NiMet DG/CEO Anosike

The station is therefore, calling on government and individuals to come to it aide to serve the state better.

Checks revealed that the rain storm have pulled down several electrical poles thereby, throwing residents in Makurdi metropolis into darkness since then.

As at the time of filing this report, the management of the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency, were seen evacuating debris on the streets and gutters so as to pave the way for free flow of water.

General Manager of Benue State Urban Development Board, Ter Mede, said, already abatement notices have been served on those that built on water chanells, and after expiration, such structures will be pulled down.

According to him, owners of such illegal structures will be compelled to pay for demolition exercise, warning and advising residents to obtain permit before carrying out construction to avoid demolition.