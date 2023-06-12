Rage in Delta community as fallen cable electrocutes widow, son

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Tragedy struck in Eruemukohwarien community, Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, when a widow, identified as Mary, and her son, Prince, met a tragic end.

Reports said they were electrocuted by an 11KVA high tension cable owned by electricity supply firm, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the weakened and outdated cable snapped and fell on the roof of a market stall.

The development sparked a huge inferno that engulfed persons within the area. One of them was Prince whose doting mother leapt onto the scene in a frantic bid to rescue her son. In the process, she also suffered electric shock.

The sad happenings left the entire community submerged in grief.

Residents told The Daily Times that the case is is not an isolated incident as less than a year ago, three other persons lost their lives in similar electrocution incidents in the same community.

The latest distressing recurrence has prompted residents to demand BEDC’s immediate action to replace the outdated cables rather than resort to temporary fixes.

As of Saturday morning, the high tension cable responsible for the tragic deaths of mother and son was still left dangling and lying on the ground.

Eyewitnesses expressed concern and visible rage, insisting that the blame should lay squarely on the doorsteps of BEDC.

Secretary General of Eruemukohwarien association,

Chief Kingsley Emomate, mourned the recurring tragedies and issued a heartfelt appeal to BEDC,calling on the company to replace the obsolete cables and recognize the loss of lives.

He said: “It is truly a pitiable and sympathetic incident. Unfortunately, lives have been lost.

“We experienced a similar tragedy over a year ago, where we lost three community members. This recurring loss of lives due to poor electrical materials provided by BEDC is unacceptable. I urge the government to intervene and ensure the replacement of these aged cables that have been in use for over 40 years.”

An eyewitness, who identified herself simply as Prevail, voiced her frustration, squarely placing the blame on BEDC.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Delta State, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident. He disclosed that investigation was ongoing to ensure the situation that led to the deaths does not recur.

