Rachel Akindahunsi and family’s account of Boko Haram

The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in the early 2000s, has indeed caused significant security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the northeastern part of the country.

The group has been responsible for numerous attacks, kidnappings, and displacement of people.

Philanthropists are impacted by the violence and unrest brought on by rebel organizations just like everyone else. There are others who may decide to leave their nation of origin in search of security and stability abroad.

This is the true account of Rachel Akindahunsi, who, after nearly being kidnapped by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria, escaped to Australia in order to seek shelter until the insurgency abated.

Rachel Akindahunsi is a young woman in her 40s who works as a hotel manager and consultant in several hotels in Ghana and Ibadan.

Rachel Akindahunsi is a humanitarian who prioritized the education of girls in the remote areas of northern Nigeria. She was building a primary school for girls as a result of the insurgent attacks by Boko Haram, which, I assume, infuriated the terrorists who do not support girls’ education.

Rachel Akindahunsi became a target as a result while she was visiting Ibadan, Nigeria; Boko Haram sent her a letter warning her.

When she departed Ibadan for Austrialia her house was later burnt down by unknown persons this raised more suspision.

Her patner Olawale Bamigbe was abducted in Borno state, where he was inspecting the school that was been built, few weeks after terrorists demolished the school.

Rachel Akindahunsi informed the Ghanaian police of the entire circumstances before to his departure for Australia.

While seeking refuge in Australia, Rachel Akindahunsi’s Ibadan home was set on fire, and her partner has still not been freed from the terrorist organization as of yet.