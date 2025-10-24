Race for PDP Chairmanship Commences As Northern Stakeholders Adopts Turaki As Candidate

High wire politics ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party’s elective national convention commenced Wednesday night at Utah the adoption of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki, SAN, as the consensus candidate for National Chairmanship position by northern stakeholders of the party.

The stakeholders comprising of serving and former governor, members of the National Working Committee announced Turaki as their sole candidate after a consultative meeting meeting held Wednesday night in Abuja.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri said the meeting was purposefully called “to deliberate and take decision on the office of the chairman of our great party, the PDP, which was zoned to the north.”

Disclosing their resolution, he said “and in our meeting, we have reflected deeply and widely through consultation and going to Ibadan for our national convention, we have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North, and by extension, Nigeria, as the chairman of the PDP.

“And that gentleman is KT Turaki, SAN. This is our decision this evening, and he is the person we are presenting at that convention as our chairman to represent our party, on the 15 and 16 of November in Ibadan.

However, the consensus arrangement does not forbid any other interested persons from the northern region from contesting same position as Fintiri noted that any aspirant dissatisfied with the arrangement is free to contest during the national convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate with great latitude of experience in constitutional law, election petition litigation, commercial arbitration, international criminal law, intellectual property, oil and gas, mergers, and acquisitions, also served as Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Top northern PDP leaders at the meeting included governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Kefas Agbu of Taraba, and the PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Others are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former governor Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shekarau, Hassan Dankwabo, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro and Senator Garba Yakubu Lado.

The Daily Times recalled that the PDP at the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on August 25 in Abuja zoned the 2027 presidential ticket to the South and the National Chairmanship to the North, while the office of the National Secretary was reserved for the South.

The NEC also advised the six geopolitical zones to microzone remaining positions in the interest of equity and fairness.

Following this directive, the northern bloc micro-zoned the chairmanship to the North-West, a decision that initially attracted interest from several influential figures, including former governors Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano) and Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna).

However, internal disagreement has persisted, particularly from the North-Central zone, which, backed by the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, insists the region should complete the tenure vacated by former National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The bloc is reportedly supporting former Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, for the position.

15 top PDP leaders defect to APC in Zamfara, Matawale assures equal treatment

By John Bassey, Zamfara

No fewer than 15 top leaders of the Zamfara State chapter of People Democratic Party PDP defected to the opposition All Progressive Congress APC were received by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle in Abuja.

The statement issued by Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC publicity secretary to journalists revealed that the decamped PDP faithfuls were presented by the APC chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Senator Tijjani Yahaya, and Hon.Lawal M Liman to the Honourable Minister on Tuesday 22nd October 2025.

The minister who welcomed them assured of equal treatment and opportunities with all other Progressive members of the party.

He described their decision to join the progressive APC party as bold and timely, considering the popularity and acceptance of the party in the state and the nation at large.

Matawalle also commended the Zamfara state leadership of the party for its commitment in consultation and mobilisation within the state, which has made the party more acceptable and popular in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He further stated that, APC will continue to be more united and strong with the current strategy mapped out in ensuring that welfare packages are being delivered to the people of the state.

While presenting the APC new entrants in an exciting happy atmosphere, the state Chairman of the party, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani maintained that, the 15 key officials of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, including state and zonal executives defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decamped PDP faithfuls who held various strategic positions in party were earlier received into APC by Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura on behalf of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, former Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West.

Among those who joined the APC were PDP Youth Leader, Isiyaka M. Dabo; Zonal Treasurer of Zamfara West, Nasiru Mohammed Anka; PDP Organising Secretary, Zamfara North Junaidu Magaji Kiyawa, Assistant Organising Secretary Zamfara West, Hon. Musa Halilu Faru.

Others included Alh Lawali Aliyu Shinkafi PDP Zonal Secretary Zamfara North, Hajiya Rabi Bakura; ex officio and Hajiya Amina Duniya state ex-officio

Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura informed the new members that both Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, will host an elaborate ceremony to welcome all defectors on a suitable date that would be decided later.

At the joy of the moment he expressed “it is a great day for our party”. He noted that their coming into the APC will strengthen the party’s structure and boost the party’s strength in the 2027 general elections.”

He described the defection of PDP executive members to the opposition APC in the state as a good omen urging the new entrants to work collectively to consolidate the APC’s growing popularity.

In his remarks, the state APC Chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani assured the newcomers of full integration, noting that the APC “remains open and fair to all those committed to its progress.”

In their separate speeches while handing over their PDP membership cards, Isiyaka M. Dabo. said he left the PDP because the party favours only the rich, stressing that he was inspired by Senator Yari and Matawalle’s leadership to join the winning party.

Amina Duniya, who said she spent 25 years in the PDP, called on APC leaders to ensure fairness and justice, pledging to mobilise more supporters.

Other defectors included Bashar Mohammed Dogon Kade, a former PDP aspirant for the Kaura Namoda South constituency, and Rilwanu Bello, an ex-councillorship aspirant.

APC State Chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani said that the defectors comprised members of the PDP State Executive Committee, a House of Assembly aspirant, a former local government chairmanship aspirant, his campaign coordinator and a councillor.

Danfulani dismissed speculations of crisis within the APC, insisting that the party is strong, united, and getting more popular by the day.

He added: “With our recent victory in the state by-election and the calibre of people joining us, it is clear that APC will reclaim Zamfara in 2027.”

The formal reception of the PDP executive into the APC was attended by the Immediate past APC Chairman Hon. Lawal M. Gabdon Kaura, Former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, MD NIAC Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, former Commissioner of Justice, Barr Aminu Junaidu, Alhaji Shaayau Yusuf Talata-Mafara, Special Adviser Political Matters to the Minister Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga, Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Hon. Bashir Idris Ataka, APC Youth Leader, Hon. Musa Idris Ardo and Assistant Welfare Secretary Alhaji Shehu J Muhammad.

Others included, Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, Member Representing Talata Mafara South, Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu member representing Kaura Namoda South, former Zamfara State House of Assembly leader, Hon. Isah Abdumuminu Talata-Mafara, Former Gusau Local government sole administrator, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, Former Special Adviser ZUREP Hon. Anas Abdullahi Kaura, former Director General Protocol, Aliyu Sani Bk and Lawal Umar Maradun among others.