Quila Jewelers records 5, 000 online customers monthly, reveals CEO

Rising vendor and designer of custom jewellery, Quila Jewelers now boasts a sizable number of global customers according to its founder and CEO, Michael Olorunsogo Oni.

Making the declaration recently, the Nigerian owner of the America-based brand avowed that “in total, we have over 5, 000 customers on our online store monthly.”

The figure is a testament to the growing clout of the Quila Jewelers brand which was founded four years ago after Michael Olorunsogo Oni, a political science graduate, completed his training at the Gemological Institute of America, New York.

Presently, Quila Jewelers according to him, handles global orders, having built its capacity to deliver to customers outside the United States of America.

“It takes seven to 10 business days to ship anything we sell to any part of the world. The exception is custom made jewellery which takes four weeks in production and ships out on express delivery within three to seven business days,” he explained.

Speaking further on how Quila Jewelers is able to attract the record monthly online customers, Michael Olorunsogo Oni attributed the feat to the underlining business philosophy of the company.

“We believe that a piece of jewellery, whether for yourself or for someone you love, should be beautifully made, unique, and deeply treasured,” he said.

Part of the reason for the increase in the customer base of Quila Jewelers, he claimed, is also because existing customers knew what they buy is authentic and therefore spread the word.

“We have never had to deal with counterfeit jewellery because we trade with certified and authorized dealers and also carry out authenticity checks before any sales,” he stated.

The Quila Jewelers boss further added: “Counterfeited jewellery does not only harm manufacturers but also threatens everyday consumers and imperils the market.”

