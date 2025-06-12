Queen Doris Named Brand Ambassador for Lady Beellionaire Luxury

The Miss Nigeria Organization is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Lady Beellionaire Luxury, appointing reigning Queen Doris Ogah as the official brand ambassador for the iconic fashion house. As part of this strategic partnership, Lady Beellionaire Luxury will exclusively dress Queen Doris throughout her reign, showcasing the perfect harmony between grace, heritage, and high fashion.

Lady Beellionaire Luxury, one of Nigeria’s most renowned fashion brands, is celebrated for its vintage couture, timeless elegance, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each piece tells a story of beauty, culture, and sophistication, qualities that resonate deeply with the values upheld by both the Miss Nigeria Organization and its reigning Queen.

The Miss Nigeria Organization remains a transformative platform dedicated not only to beauty but also to the discovery, development, and empowerment of young Nigerian women.

As Queen Doris begins her journey, this strategic partnership signifies a new era of style, substance, and societal impact. With Lady Beellionaire Luxury by her side, she is set to represent the modern Nigerian woman’s confidence, culture, and unapologetic elegance.