Que-Machano organised training for organic cashew Certification and export

Que-Machano Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with Valency International Agro Limited and Udoamaka Diogbe Farmers Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited, organized a three-day training in Enugu State.

Mr Pankaj Chawla, a cashew nut processing expert, says aging trees are still a serious concern for the cashew nut industry in Nigeria, both for local consumption and export.

“The cashew business is a significant and serious company, and it necessitates that the farmer or those who care for the trees follow best practices.

“This is to ensure that Nigerian farmers get it correctly, that they get value for money, and that the country obtains foreign currencies from cashew nut, apple (flesh), and other essential extracts,” he said.

“People and groups with old cashew plants can replace them with improved, high-yield seedlings.”

Nut, apple, and other extracts to be suitable for human consumption and to obtain easy international commerce certification.

He estimated that the majority of cashew trees in the country are between 30 and 40 years old, with the majority of them showing indications of aging.

Que-Machano Nigeria Limited is prepared to organize ongoing training both in and out of the field (farms).

The country representative Bar. Annabel Kamuche, who is the Managing Director of NICERT stressed the need for organic certification which is very key in this world of GMOs and inorganic pesticides and herbicides which are harmful to human beings.

She’s stressed that her company in conjunction with ECOCERT(france) certifies organic parkland which most Enugu state cashew is found in.

She urged participants and the workers of Que- machano Nig.ltd to be attentive during the lectures as their knowledge of the handling is very key towards the certification of their parklands in Enugu state

This training and certification program is according to the USDA (NOP), Ecocert Organic Standard (EOS) and EC 834/2007,889/2008 for Cashew wild collection.

