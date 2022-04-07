Que-Machano: Farmers equiped after two-day training in cashew nut export and certification

Que-Machano Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with Valency International Agro Limited and Udoamaka Diogbe Farmers Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited, organized a two-day training in Enugu State.

The program which ended today had some prominet dignities in attendance.

The Head of Operation, Que-Machano Nig Ltd Mr. Tochukwu Okpa said that the welfare of farmers is of paramount interest to the company, and also to assist them in every possible way.

Mr. Itachu Ogbu Mac, Chairman of Que-Machano, stated in his statement that the firm is committed to investing extensively in agriculture, particularly in the area of organic farming. He added that his company will shortly launch Agro Optima liquid fertilizer, which is produced entirely of seaweed from a famous Dublin company.

The majority of ailments afflicting us today are caused by hazardous chemicals used in agriculture and GMO foods. He urged farmers to follow the course’s instructions to the letter, and thanked the trainers from NICERT, a training and certification company that works in collaboration with ECOCERT (France).

His Royal Highness Igwe Anikwe j. Uchenna, Ph.D, the training coordinator, was overjoyed at the opportunity for the indigens who had the eagerness to learn more about the project and had gained more to what they already knew.

Those who took part in the course and performed well received certificates.

Farmers thanked Que-Machano, Valency for such a noble outing. It was the first of its type, according to them.

Farmers were given safety boots and gloves in order to promote agricultural safety practices.

