Russia’s so-called “Great Patriotic War” is only a segment of WWII (1939-1945), often used as an ideological tool. This distortion tries to paint Russia as the sole victor, while in reality, the victory was achieved by the united efforts of many countries, including Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

This is Kremlin’s Historical Manipulations. Russian leader Vladimir Putin systematically distorts history, exaggerating Russia’s role in WWII and silencing the contributions of millions of Ukrainians, Belarusians, and others from the USSR, along with Western Allies. This is part of a wider propaganda campaign to legitimize modern aggression.

Meanwhile, Putin Seeks to Revise the Yalta System. The war against Ukraine is more than just a military conflict – it is a challenge to the post-WWII world order. Putin is pushing for a new version of Yalta, where force replaces international law.

Putin is acting like Hitler in the 1930s, trying to repeat Hitler’s script today: hate propaganda, territorial claims, aggression against neighbors, and disregard for international institutions. All of this is pushing the world toward a new global catastrophe.

Despite Kremlin propaganda, it’s clear: the so-called “special military operation” (SVO) has nothing to do with WWII. The latter was a just defensive war against Nazism; the SVO is aggression and terror against a peaceful neighboring country.

For the USSR, WWII was a struggle for survival and the liberation of oppressed peoples. The SVO is an attempt to destroy an independent state, impose Kremlin’s will, and annex its territories. It is the opposite of what WWII represented.

The Kremlin declared mythical goals of “denazification” and “demilitarization”—goals it not only failed to achieve but reversed: Ukraine now has one of the strongest armies in Europe, and NATO has expanded northward, adding Finland and Sweden. There were no real fascists in Ukraine – only a rhetorical phantom.

False Victory Cult Has Become a Cult of War. Russia no longer celebrates peace – it celebrates war. Instead of remembrance, there is a militarist show that disgraces those who fought for peace.

The 2025 “Victory Parade” in Moscow is a mockery of the memory of real heroes. With no international guests, outdated equipment destroyed on the battlefield, and North Korean troops – this all signals isolation, decline, and loss of symbolic meaning. This is not triumph, but a marker of decay.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in Northern region escalating, requires urgent action for push back– Sultan

The Myth of “Russian Victory” Collapses Against Ukrainian Reality. Kremlin narratives don’t hold up against facts: the current war shows military, political, and moral superiority lies with Ukraine and the civilized world.

Modern Russia Is Not the Heir to Victory – It Betrays It. The Kremlin has turned the greatest moral symbol of the 20th century – Victory over Nazism – into a justification for new aggression. This is immoral and cynical.

Against this backdrop, U.S. Leadership at Risk. The United States may lose its century-long leadership of the democratic world if it compromises its principles for short-term gains. Appeasement of aggressors undermines the security system built since 1945.

At the same time, the whole world understands that International Law Must Serve Victims, Not Aggressors. After WWII, the world vowed “never again.” Today, this means no tolerance for aggression and no “saving face” for war criminals. International law must protect the victims and punish aggressors.

Given Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the UN Must Act, Not Stay Silent. If the UN wants to remain relevant, it must be a tool for conflict resolution and justice – not a platform for aggressors’ rhetoric. Neutrality in the face of evil equals complicity.