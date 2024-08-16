PSquare saga: New twist to Peter Obi’s intervention

As the trouble between the popular singing duo Psuare gets messier, Peter, one half of the group has written an open letter to Paul his brother, demanding that he stop discrediting him and causing rift between him and his fans.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2923 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi is also making effort to settle the rift between the twin brothers.

The letter read thus: “Just like I have told you several times, I am not in any competition with you or anybody else. However, seeing you grant countless interviews where you constantly discredit my efforts in the group that we both created and built together really speaks volumes.

In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99% of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with TI “EjeaJo,” which I wrote, was a failure. You went as far as using the YouTube views to discredit me once again.

“You never acknowledged the other songs like “Get-Squared,””Bizzy Body,””Personally,””Roll It,””Temptation,””Alingo,””More than a Friend,””Shekini,””Say Your Love,””Gimme Dat,””Senorita,””IGBEdu,” and a few others. Were these songs also considered failures as well?

“Every time I have spoken in interviews about P-SQUARE, I have always used “we” and “us” because I saw us as a team. But whenever you speak, it’s always “I” and “me,” even when I’m standing right beside you. It’s as if I never existed.

“My brother, neither of us is the most talented artist in the world, but you fail to understand that God gave us this talent and even granted us another chance to excel after our last breakup. Instead, you chose to turn the most awarded and decorated music group in Africa into a laughingstock again.

“One thing you need to understand clearly is that the fans didn’t fall in love with P-SQUARE because of who sang or danced the most. What made us special was the magic that came from our combined efforts – us two! P-SQUARE was a force, and the fans fell in love with P-SQUARE because of our uniqueness and unity.

We both have talent, no doubt, and I have often praised you in our interviews for your songwriting ability. I have also praised anyone who has ever written a song for us or even for me as Mr. P. But instead of showing gratitude for my kind words, you seem to find satisfaction in rubbing it on my face, forgetting that it is by God’s grace that we have come this far.

“Rather than joining forces with me to reclaim our number 1 spot in the music industry, you chose to team up with Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group, always looking for opportunities to marginalize and humiliate me.

“You are always claiming to be P-SQUARE’s songwriter, composer, producer, singer, and backup vocalist; in fact you are everything including P-SQUARE’s video director, band, promoter, manager, even the choreographer. You are the Author and Finisher of P-SQUARE! In fact, I dash you 100% of everything instead of the 99% you claim.

“I blame myself for not responding to your tweet claims in April 2015 that you wrote and sang all of P-SQUARE’s songs. I didn’t respond to these false claims for the sake of peace, as advised by family and friends, and now I am paying dearly for it.”