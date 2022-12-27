PSC to partner PCRC over challenges facing Nigeria Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to partner with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to resolve the challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ani said the acting Chairman of PSC, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, made the pledge when the new leadership of PCRC, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, paid her a courtesy visit.

Ogunbiyi congratulated the newly elected national officers and said that the partnership was to find a lasting solution to the problems facing the Force.

She said the commission would continue to offer necessary support to the newly elected national executive of PCRC to move the body to greater heights.

In his remarks, the PCRC Chairman commended the PSC acting Chairman for providing credible leadership in the commission.

He said the acting chairman of PSC had succeeded in resolving the intractable squabbles between the Commission and other agencies in the police sector, especially the Nigeria Police Force.

“We have noticed that there are no more misunderstanding between the Commission and other relevant authorities,” he said.

Olaniyan solicited for the support of the acting chairman to attend PCRC national and state programmes and to also monitor police conduct during 2023 general elections.

