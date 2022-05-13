PRP’s ideology attracts my presidential ambition -Kola Abiola

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Kola Abiola has said that he was attracted to the party by its masses oriented ideology.

The son of the late presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, said this on Thursday after he submitted his nomination and expression of interest form to contest the 2023 presidential on the platform of PRP.

Speaking with journalists at the party secretariat, Abiola said “As far as I am concerned there are only two political parties in the country, the PRP and others, this party is a way of telling Nigerians that things should be done right, the ideology of the party is why I am here.

“I want to revive this party; I am bring fresh idea, fresh membership and fresh participation.

“First and foremost in to have good leadership, leadership that is accountable to the voter, this is the beginning of solving all the problems. If we don’t have leadership that is accountable we will not have the solution to all these problems, we have to get someone who can unify Nigeria, have the trust of the voters.

When you get those votes, it gives you the reason to do the right thing.

“Unlike the other parties with expensive nomination forms, what we have in the PRP is for inclusiveness, for the youths not just for voting, but for active participation, I want to bring down barrier to entry and entry to participation and the only party you can get that is PRP. Today it only takes like a N100,000 to run for local government chairman, to register and be a member is a N100.

“Am fully committed to this party, since I joined the party all I have done is campaign for the party not for me, and whoever wins I will assist the person to take the party to the center. We are a transparent party, we have a process, the more aspirants we have the better, whoever wins we will all come together and work for the party, DailyTimes gathered.

“We are not calling for consensus where everybody has to step down for the other, let us go and have a competitive environment, be transparent and uphold internal democracy.”

National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali at the occasion said PRP is prepared for the 2023 election and will contest all states governorship, federal and states Assembly elections.

“You can see the activities taking place. In line with the timetable. We started the sale of nomination forms on the 18th of April, it has been extended to the 18th of May, 2022 and aspirants have been buying forms across the country.

“PRP is prepared across the country, Governorship aspirants have been picking forms, this is the third presidential aspirants,” he said

