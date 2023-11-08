PRP calls for end to carnage in Gaza

By unde Opalana

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the international community to intervene in the fratricidal war going on between Israel and Palestine and bring to an end, the carnage in Gaza.

The party said it is pained by the ongoing genocidal carnage taking place in the Israeli occupied territory of Gaza and the West Bank, both in Palestine.

Mallam Falalu Bello, National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) expressed this displeasure yesterday in a press statement.

He said “as a party dedicated to the pursuit of peace and justice both at home and internationally, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and human rights abuses presently ongoing in that territory.

“While we condemn the events of October 7th and believe in the rights of Israel to statehood, it is our belief that this should be understood in the context of the long festering Palestinian question and the paralysis of the international community to properly address the problem by adopting the recommendations of the Oslo Accord and the robust implemention of the proposed two-states solution to the problem.”

In this regard, the PRP urgently called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to liaise with other governments, the United Nations Organization, the African Union and other multilateral bodies to insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza War.

“By implementing a humanitarian pause, all parties can gain an opportunity to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the welfare of affected civilians, and facilitate essential medical services, humanitarian aid, and access to basic necessities. This respite will also allow for a conducive environment to discuss a comprehensive roadmap towards a negotiated settlement, considering the legitimate aspirations and concerns of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

“The PRP believes that a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for global peace and security. As advocates for peace, we stand for justice and equity which are key vehicles for peace and harmony everywhere, and we urge the Nigerian government to play an active role in achieving a humanitarian pause and advancing efforts towards a two-state solution.

“The Nigerian State proudly did what we are asking for against apartheid in South Africa and should repeat the same against apartheid in Palestine,” said Falalu.

