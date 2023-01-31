Providing leadership and learning in poolee gadgets

By Ukpono Ukpong
Providing leadership in your firm and increasing learning, should be the hallmark of every serious minded organization, who is determined for success.
At poolee gadgets, the firm plans for success and failure in enterprise, venture, team or project.
In its skills acquisition projects, leadership forms part of the core training, while learning is also as important because, an entrepreneur who succeeds, has been established as a learner and a leader.
Leadership and learning can be gotten from books, getting mentorship and learning from the mistakes of others.
It is expected, that, poolee gadgets, from its last count, has trained over 200 tech experts, and are still doing more for people.
It tells its Trainees, to spot and exploit opportunities where necessary, and seek for solutions to Clients’ problems.
